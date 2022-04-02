Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2022 Support to women: CM ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Support to women: CM flags-off Thalli Bidda Express vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:40 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 12:40 am IST
CM said the vehicles would provide free transport to pregnant women, mothers, and infants right to their door-step after delivery
The Chief Minister flagged off 500 air-conditioned ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles at Benz Circle here. (Photo:DC)
 The Chief Minister flagged off 500 air-conditioned ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles at Benz Circle here. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the ambience of government hospitals in AP has been changed to provide quality medical services to the people under the Nadu-Nedu initiative and more such medical services are being planned.

The Chief Minister flagged off 500 air-conditioned ‘Dr. YSR Thalli Bidda Express’ vehicles at Benz Circle here.

 

He said the state-of-the-art vehicles would provide free transport to pregnant women, mothers, and infants right to their door-step after delivery in hospitals.

Jagan said the government has been according top priority to the welfare of women and children since it took power in 2019, and has rolled out the service for safe and comfortable transportation of mother and child. Through the Nadu-Nedu initiative, it is helping the needy and ensuring more quality to the 104 and 108 services, which had been “neglected” by the previous government.

 

The chief minister said that under the Aarogya Aasara, a sum of Rs 3000 is being given for cesarean deliveries and Rs 5,000 for normal deliveries. Quality medical services along with WHO-certified medicines are being provided free.

Minister for medical and health AK Srinivas said 93 per cent of women who had deliveries in government hospitals have utilised the Thalli Bidda express service. It dropped them at their homes safely.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra, Kodali Venkateswara, Vellampalli Srinivas, principal secretary to health department AK Singhal, commissioner of health Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.

 

