Positive forecast for AP in Shubhakrut Ugadi Year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Apr 2, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
People will receive better income and get improved services in medical and education fields, the Panchangam stated
Priests offer Theertham to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi after Panchanga Sravanam near the camp office at Tadepalli on Saturday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.
 Priests offer Theertham to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharathi after Panchanga Sravanam near the camp office at Tadepalli on Saturday. Photo BY ARRANGEMENT.

VIJAYAWADA: The Shubhakrut Nama Ugadi Panchangam foresees good schemes for people of the states besides Navaratnalu. It perceived some difficulties for the government with regard to administration but forecasts that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will resolve them. All problems due to Covid-19 pandemic will end in the Shubhakrut Ugadi year. People will receive better income and get improved services in medical and education fields, the Panchangam stated.

The “Panchanga Sravanam”, rendered by astrologer Kappagantula Subbarama Somayajulu, was heard by the Chief Minister and his spouse Bharathi Reddy, apart from others present on the occasion at the CM’s Camp Office at Tadepalli on Saturday.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva. Priests of Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) welcomed him with Poornakumbham and other formalities. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the statue of his father – late Chief Minister Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy on the occasion.

The CM wished all people of AP a good Shubhakrut Nama Ugadi. He pointed out that the year’s name “Shubhakriti” itself has good in it and hoped God's grace and people's blessings will provide the state government additional strength to do more good for people of the state.

 

Astrologer Subbarama Somayajulu further predicted good rains and better results in agriculture, trade and businesses. “Shubhakrut will provide all goods to agriculture farmers, milk producers, marine, fisheries, financial and other sectors. Revenue of AP will increase during Shubhakrut, resolving all financial hurdles,” he stated.

The Siddhanti presented Ugadi Pacchadi to the Chief Minister and his wife. The CM subsequently felicitated Somayajulu. Later, priests of TTD, Durga Temple and Vedic scholars blessed Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife with chants and presented Theertha Prasadams.

 

The Chief Minister unveiled state government's Welfare Calendar, Vyavasaya Panchangam 2022–23, Udhyanavana Panchangam 2022–23, Shilparamam Calendar of Cultural Department, a book titled “Aameku Thoduga Nyaya Devatha” penned by AP Women Commission member Jayasri in addition to another publication “Telugu Sahityam, Samaajam Charitra – Rendu Vela Samvatsaralu” written by Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

A delegation of IAS Officers Wives Association handed over a cheque to the Chief Minister for CMRF.

 

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayana Swamy, endowment minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MPs Vijayasai Reddy and Mopidevi Venkatramana, government advisors Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and G.V.D. Krishna Mohan, public representatives and officials were among those present on the occasion.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ugadi 2022
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


