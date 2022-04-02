Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2022 Despite high demand, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Despite high demand, power supply regular in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 2, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2022, 1:23 am IST
By spending Rs 35,000 crore, the state government has improved infrastructure of electricity across the state for the last eight years
With the rise in temperatures, people are utilising more power for the last few days. (Representational Image/ Dc File)
HYDERABAD: As the power consumption is increasing in high proportions in the state for the past 10 days, the Telangana government is making sure uninterrupted power supply to the domestic and the agriculture sectors.

Consumption of power has gradually been increasing in the state since March 25. The peak level of 14,160 MW power was utilised on March 29, and 14,019 on March 30 and 13,982 MWs on March 31.

 

By spending Rs 35,000 crore, the state government has improved infrastructure of electricity across the state for the last eight years. The transmission system can supply a maximum of 18,000 MW per day in peak season, according to sources. With the rise in temperatures, people are utilising more power for the last few days. Air conditioners, air coolers, fans, and other electrical appliances have been used in rural and urban areas.

A higher official from Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) said, “To make the grid system healthy, they are balancing the peak and off-peak demand of power supply. There is high demand for power and low generation in peak hours and generation is high and demand is low in off-peak hours.” Reversible pump consumption method has been adopted at the Nagarjunasagar and the Srisailam reservoirs to balance the peak and off-peak demand of power, he said.

 

Though some farmers complained of unofficial power cuts, official sources denied it. “If any power cuts were necessitated, it was due to local technical issues,” they added.

Tags: power supply, summer 2022
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


