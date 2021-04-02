TRSMA demands reopening of all educational institutions

TRSMA president condemned the decision of shutting down educational institutions citing the spread of Coronavirus in certain schools when the fact is that even Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made it clear that there was no life threat to children. — Representational image/DC

KARIMNAGAR: Representatives from Telangana Residential Schools Management Association (TRSMA) on Thursday met district collector, K. Shashanka and submitted a memorandum asking him to petition the government for reopening all educational institutions immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, state president of the association, Shekar Rao wanted to know how the government had taken the unilateral decision and had ignored TRSMA, which represents more than 10,000 recognized private schools and is providing educational services to about 30 lakh students across the state.

He condemned the decision of shutting down educational institutions citing the spread of Coronavirus in certain schools when the fact is that even Indian Medical Association (IMA) has made it clear that there was no life threat to children.

If any student is diagnosed with Covid-19 symptoms in any school, then by adopting the ‘test, trace and treat’ method, the government must take necessary steps to prevent the spread. Instead it closed all schools and is playing with the lives of thousands of private teachers, he said.

Online classes started seven months back, but there are no proper guidelines about the calendar, assignment and examination schedules. This could prove to be a major blunder, he said.

By understanding the problems of private institutions, teachers and in the interests of the future of students, the government must roll-back its decision of and open schools and colleges immediately. He also sought sanction of Rs.7,000 per month for the lockdown period to private teachers, providing internet connection and distribution of tabs to students from budget schools.

TRSMA members E. Prasad Rao, Lakshma Reddy, Srinu, K. Sanjeev Reddy, D. Sripal Reddy, G. Tirupati, Ch. Srinivas Rao, Naresh Kumar, Musthaq, Thirupati Reddy and Sampath Rao were part of the delegation.