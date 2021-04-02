Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2021 DMK slams Centre for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DMK slams Centre for 'IT searches' in the house of party chief Stalin's daughter

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2021, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 12:26 pm IST
Income tax officials neither confirmed nor denied the searches
Only recently, tax searches were held in the premises linked to party leader A V Velu and now searches have been conducted in the residence of Senthamarai, daughter of Stalin. (PTI file photo)
 Only recently, tax searches were held in the premises linked to party leader A V Velu and now searches have been conducted in the residence of Senthamarai, daughter of Stalin. (PTI file photo)

Vellore: The DMK on Friday condemned the Central government for 'searches' by income tax officials in the residence of party chief M K Stalin's daughter Senthamarai in Chennai and alleged it has a 'political objective.'

Party general secretary, Duraimurugan said when parties were on the verge of completing the campaign and looked forward to the day of polling, the income tax searches in the residence of Senthamarai, daughter of his party chief Stalin was done with a 'political objective.'

 

Income tax officials neither confirmed nor denied the searches.

The Centre has made a 'wrong calculation' that raids just ahead of the election would shock Stalin, his family and the party and also weaken poll preparations, he claimed while speaking to reporters here.

"The DMK is not a party that can be scared by such searches," he said adding the party had already faced similar instances and it would not be deterred.

Only recently, tax searches were held in the premises linked to party leader A V Velu and now searches have been conducted in the residence of Senthamarai and the union government pursuing such a tactic was neither 'democratic' nor 'honest politics' and 'I condemn' this, he said.

 

Had the party been afraid of such raids, the party would have been 'dead' long ago and these only added to their determination and resoluteness, he added.

The Centre may have thought that Stalin would not be able to see his beloved daughter becoming sad, but the DMK president is the leader of 'lakhs and lakhs of party cadres' and he is a 'courageous lion,' he said.

When asked on searches in premises of party leaders belonging to AIADMK, an ally of the BJP and other parties as well, Duraimurugan said the tax raids vis-a-vis the DMK people were aimed at intimidating them while those in respect of others was only an 'eye-wash,' he alleged.

 

...
Tags: dmk president m k stalin, aiadmk, tax searches, dmk slams centre
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Vellore


Latest From Nation

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the LDF government had signed an agreement with the private group to purchase power at a higher price which involved corruption. (ANI file photo)

Congress raises fresh corruption charge against Left government in poll-bound Kerala

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on March 31, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

COVID-19: Telangana reports 965 fresh cases, 5 deaths take toll to 1,706

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Bandh: Farmers gather near national highways, key roads in Punjab, Haryana

A group of farmers who were holding a protest in Zirakpur and Kharar towns in Punjab, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh, said they were allowing ambulances and other emergency vehicles to pass. (AFP file photo)

Pulwama encounter:Three terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militants were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

COVID vaccination throughout April, including gazetted holidays, at all centres

A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 65 lakh people aged above 45 has begun in the national capital from today. (PTI /Kamal Singh)

COVID-19: Single-day rise of 81,466 cases in India, highest in six months

A health worker, wearing PPE, conducts COVID-19 testing of a passenger at CSMT station, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Mumbai, on April 1, 2021. (PTI)

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham