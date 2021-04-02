Face masks mandatory in GHMC limits, Rs 1,000 penalty for spitting

A policeman (R) wearing a dress themed on Covid-19 coronavirus urges a commuter to wear facemask during an awareness campaign at a traffic junction in Hyderabad on April 1, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Offices, malls, commercial complexes and transport systems here have been ordered to strictly follow the 'No Masks, No Entry' rule in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the GHMC limits.

“It is important that mask is worn properly and it covers the nose and mouth. This must be compulsorily done in public places, offices and while travelling,” stated the GHMC in a note to all departments. Common areas, door knobs, handles and staircase rods must be sanitized regularly.

Crowding is banned outside offices and shops and strict social distancing of 6-feet must be maintained by all in public places. “Do not spit in public places. Those who do so will be fined Rs1,000. In offices and commercial complexes, escalators must be avoided and staircase used.”

It is also advised that offices opt for fans and avoid using the central air-conditioning systems and air coolers. Proper ventilation by keeping windows open is advised.

In government and private offices, people must opt for e-system for files except for emergency use. Offices have been asked to call their staff on alternate days and ensure not more than a 50 per cent attendance.

Metro Rail has also issued an advisory to passengers, saying there will be no entry for the mask-less. Thermal screening has been arranged and this is mandatory for all passengers. Hand sanitizers are available at entry points of metro stations.

Inside the trains, there are markers for maintaining social distance and this regulation must be followed. Metro Rail has deployed extra security personnel to oversee the procedure. Awareness on safety and Covid-19 protocols are being announced at all stations in three languages -- Urdu, English and Telugu.

Metro Rail said all its 55 trains are sanitized after every ride. Travel without physical contact is being encouraged whereby passengers can buy Mobile QR tickets prior to their journey using apps like Phonepe, MakeMy trip, Paytm and T-Savaari. This is to avoid queues at ticket counters.