COVID-19: Telangana reports 965 fresh cases, 5 deaths take toll to 1,706

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 254
 A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a woman to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government hospital in Hyderabad on March 31, 2021. (NOAH SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 965 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single day spike so far this year, pushing the tally to over 3.08 lakh, while the death toll rose to 1,706 with five more fatalities, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 254, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 110 and Rangareddy 97, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 1.

 

The total number of cases stood at 3,09,741 while with 312 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,01,876.

The state has 6,159 active cases and 59,343 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, over 1.02 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.75 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.46 per cent, while it was 93.7 per cent in the country.

 

According to a separate release, as many as 10,84,429 people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 2,42,178 got their second shot also as of April 1.

