Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 PM Modi holds video ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi holds video conference with chief ministers of all states

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 1:49 pm IST
Modi reviews current situation in the country regarding COVID-19 outbreak
PM Modi in video conference with state chief ministers. (ANI)
 PM Modi in video conference with state chief ministers. (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with state chief ministers, through video conferencing, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and home minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, prime minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a telephonic conversation on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

There has been an increase of 131 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1965 in India, including 1764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

...
Tags: pm narendra modi, home minister amit shah, rajnath singh, chief minister uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Gautam Gambhir to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to PM CARES Fund

Latest From Nation

Keralites stranded in the UK — DC photo

AI special flight transporting foreigners home may not bring back stranded Indians

Representational Image. (PTI)

2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for Covid19 in Rameswaram

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

Representational image (AP file photo)

Domestic violence cases on the rise since lockdown: NCW



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former Hazuri Raagi of Amristar Golden Temple dies of coronavirus

Representational image

Quarantine not against Islam or Shariyat: Tablighi Jamaat's Maulana Saad

Religious gathering organised in Markaz Nizamuddin area. (Photo- PTI)

117 Nizamuddin religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Coronavirus: AP govt urges Centre to extend financial aid to overcome crisis

Jagan Mohan Reddy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham