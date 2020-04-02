Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 Kin of Covid patient ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kin of Covid patient commit suicide in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Apr 2, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 12:42 pm IST
Social ostracisation of Covid-19 patients presents a major challenge in the state
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Kochi: Despite the efforts of the authorities to create awareness on the highly contagious novel coronavirus, instances of social ostracism due to misinformation are being reported from many parts of the state.

In an unfortunate incident, a family member of a virus inspected person committed suicide.

 

There are cases wherein even the relatives and family members are ill-treating the Covid-19 suspects and patients.

Talking to media persons after the daily review meeting, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that few such instances have been reported from the state which is very upsetting.

“Due to misinformation or ignorance, few people are still boycotting or mistreating virus suspected and recovered persons. An incident came to notice in which the wife of a person who recovered from the infection didn’t allow him to enter the house. The district administration had to find an alternative accommodation for him,” said the chief minister.

Despite the effective intervention of police authorities, fake news about Covid-19 is being circulated through social media platforms which make people upset and lead to such distressing incidents, the chief minister observed.

Meanwhile, there are widespread complaints against the discrimination shown towards doctors, nurses and health workers.

People working in the healthcare sector are facing social boycott in many places and there are instances where nurses and paramedical staff have been ousted from hostels and paying guest facilities by the owners. Several nurses are now staying in the hospitals in which they work or in the facilities arranged by the government authorities.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), social ostracisation, chief minister pinarayi vijayan, suicide
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Related Stories

Kerala decides to deliver liquor at doorstep for those with doctor prescription
Kerala cabinet clears one month salary challenge

Latest From Nation

Keralites stranded in the UK — DC photo

AI special flight transporting foreigners home may not bring back stranded Indians

Representational Image. (PTI)

2 Tablighi Jamaat attendees test positive for Covid19 in Rameswaram

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

Representational image (AP file photo)

Domestic violence cases on the rise since lockdown: NCW



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

117 Nizamuddin religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

Gujarat death toll reaches 7 after covid patient dies in Vadodara

Representational image (PTI)

80 per cent of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases traced to Old Delhi meeting

A woman gestures as she walks through a disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of the Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on April 1, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham