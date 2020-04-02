Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 Kin of coronavirus p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kin of coronavirus patient in Hyderbad beats up duty doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 11:29 am IST
The patient’s brother alleged that his brother’s condition turned critical due to negligence of the doctors who had not treated him properly
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Hyderabad: A family member of a 50-year-old coronavirus patient at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad entered into a bitter argument with junior doctors there and manhandled them after the patient was put on ventilator support on Wednesday night.

Junior doctors were angry that the patient’s brother was repeatedly violating all instructions and not listening to them, moving around the hospital premises in gross violation of lockdown rules.

 

The incident led to a security guard asking the patient’s kin to stay put inside the hospital.

As such, there was a huge crowd at the hospital as lots of people had come for testing at the hospital and controlling the crowd was a major challenge.

The patient’s brother alleged that his brother’s condition turned critical due to negligence of the doctors who had not treated him properly.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar and other senior doctors intervened to counsel the patient’s brother who was in uncontrollable rage.

Reacting to the incident, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “In this war-like situation police and doctors have to stand together to win against coronavirus.”

...
Tags: gandhi hospital in hyderabad, hyderabad police commissioner anjani kumar, coronavirus (covid-19), dr shravan kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

3 coronavirus deaths and 30 new cases in Telangana
Telangana ignored central intel on Markaz Covid-19 cluster for 10 days

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (ANI)

AP and Telangana in huddle to trace Tablighi event attendants

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

117 Nizamabad religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Tamil Nadu state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

Did the health minister steal too much of limelight in Tamil Nadu?

Representational image (PTI)

12 new coronavirus cases in Indore, MP tally reaches 98



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

117 Nizamabad religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

80 per cent of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases traced to Old Delhi meeting

A woman gestures as she walks through a disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of the Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on April 1, 2020. (AFP)

12 new coronavirus cases in Indore, MP tally reaches 98

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham