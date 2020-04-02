Kin of coronavirus patient in Hyderbad beats up duty doctors

Hyderabad: A family member of a 50-year-old coronavirus patient at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad entered into a bitter argument with junior doctors there and manhandled them after the patient was put on ventilator support on Wednesday night.

Junior doctors were angry that the patient’s brother was repeatedly violating all instructions and not listening to them, moving around the hospital premises in gross violation of lockdown rules.

The incident led to a security guard asking the patient’s kin to stay put inside the hospital.

As such, there was a huge crowd at the hospital as lots of people had come for testing at the hospital and controlling the crowd was a major challenge.

The patient’s brother alleged that his brother’s condition turned critical due to negligence of the doctors who had not treated him properly.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar and other senior doctors intervened to counsel the patient’s brother who was in uncontrollable rage.

Reacting to the incident, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said, “In this war-like situation police and doctors have to stand together to win against coronavirus.”