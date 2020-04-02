Kerala High Court stays order on liquor sale on medical prescription

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the state government order for issuing special passes to alcohol addicts with serious withdrawal symptoms, on doctor’s prescription.

The order has been stayed for three weeks based on the petition filed by T N Prathapan MP.

The Indian Medical Association, Kerala chapter has also approached the High Court against the government’s move. The High Court also stayed the order issued by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) managing director in this regard.

Though the government stated that the sudden deprivation of alcohol to addicts may lead to law and order problems and issues like spurious liquor, the court rejected the argument citing lack of enough evidence. However, the court will hear the matter in detail, later. The government also argued that the practice of giving alcohol as medicine is there in other states.

Division bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the directive through video conferencing.

Various doctors’ associations have alleged that the decision to provide liquor to tipplers with serious withdrawal symptoms is unscientific and they cannot prescribe alcohol as a cure for alcohol addiction.

The state government’s decision invited widespread criticism and the Union government expressed strong dissent over the move.