Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 Five Malaysian coupl ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five Malaysian couples kept under quarantine since 3 weeks in Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Apr 2, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 6:31 pm IST
Officials have seized their passports and extended their quarantine period
Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Hubballi: At least ten Malaysian persons who comprise five couples have been kept under quarantine since more than 20 days in Karnataka’s Belagavi in the backdrop of outbreak of coronavirus.

The district administration has seized their passports despite them informing that they have not attended religious congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi.

 

The official said that all these persons are religious teachers who had come to Belagavi to give their preaching.

These couples had left Delhi on March 9 and had reached Belagavi on March 11 by train to take part in religious preachings much before the function was held in Nizamuddin which has reportedly become a hotspot for coronavirus.

 These couples have already completed the 14-day quarantine and no symptoms of the virus infection have been found.

The officials have extended their quarantine for a few more days after more positive cases were reported amongst people who attended the function held at the national capital. The officials also said that all ten persons will be relieved after quarantine for five more days.

Meanwhile, the officials in 6 districts of Mumbai-Karnataka region have stepped up their effort to trace the persons who had attended Nizamuddin religious function though only one coronavirus case has been found in the region since outbreak of the virus.

Belagavi deputy commissioner Dr S B Bommanahalli said that more than 10 persons have been kept under home quarantine soon after they returned from the religious gathering held at New Delhi.

He also said that their throat and blood samples have been sent to the laboratory to conduct tests. The district administration is also searching for more people who had visited New Delhi to attend the function.

Meanwhile, Dharwad deputy commissioner Deepa Cholan said that the officials have identified 15 persons who had attended the religious gathering and all of them are kept under home quarantine by taking their necessary samples for test.

...
Tags: hubballi, malaysian couples, quarantine, markaz, nizamuddin, tabhlighi jamaat, new delhi, coronavirus, covid-19
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Related Stories

Officials seize sambar stag carcass in Karnataka's forest range as poachers flee
Mysuru approaches NIV to take up research on first cluster case in Karnataka state

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

Kerala High Court stays order on liquor sale on medical prescription

With the lockdown the therapy sessions of children with special needs have also been impacted.

Colleges in Bengaluru gear up for semester exams post lockdown

Officers with the carcass of the Sambar Stag.

Officials seize sambar stag carcass in Karnataka's forest range as poachers flee

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the congregation from 1-15 March in the Nizamuddin area in New Delhi (PTI)

FIR against clerics hiding in Madrassa after attending Nizamuddin prayer meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coronavirus fears grips Dharavi slum after death of patient

Dharavi slum. (Photo- PTI)

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown in Pune

Three sentenced to 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown. (photo- PTI)

AI special flight transporting foreigners to UK may not bring back stranded Indians

Keralites stranded in the UK — DC photo

Former Hazuri Raagi of Amristar Golden Temple dies of coronavirus

Representational image

Quarantine not against Islam or Shariyat: Tablighi Jamaat's Maulana Saad

Religious gathering organised in Markaz Nizamuddin area. (Photo- PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham