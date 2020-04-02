Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 Did the health minis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Did the health minister steal too much of limelight in Tamil Nadu?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 2, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 11:09 am IST
The CM has taken over the responsibility of speaking to the media regarding Covid updates amid news of health minister gaining popularity
Tamil Nadu state health minister C Vijayabaskar.
 Tamil Nadu state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

Chennai: Why has Tamil Nadu’s health minister C Vijayabaskar suddenly turned low profile in the past couple of days? This is the question that is being asked in the corridors of power as the otherwise flamboyant minister did not brief the media after two major events since Monday and even skipped a meeting with the Governor on Tuesday.

Hitherto, the minister had been briefing the media at least twice a day ever since the coronavirus outbreak set the government machinery whirring in combating the pandemic in the state, thus ensuring that he was on prime time television every night.

 

Always accompanied by the health secretary Beela Rajesh, the minister waxed eloquence on the various measures taken by the government and also on the detection of new cases of Covid-19 and earned praise from the public for the ‘good work’ that he was doing.

However, it would appear that the chief minister, Edappadi K Palanisamy, has taken over the responsibility of speaking to the media regarding the coronavirus developments in the state and the health secretary has been doing the regular briefings. This has led to tongues wagging at the government, sidelining the minister who was gaining personal popularity.

The speculation is that some senior leaders in the ruling party might have felt that Vijaya Bhaskar is getting too big for his shoes and wanted him to be stopped from stealing the limelight when the entire state is tuned to the media outlets for news relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two events that Vijayabaskar took part but did not speak to the media after that are the one relating to his taking WHO representatives to visit the facilities set up at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at the Omandurar Estate.

Subsequently he attended a departmental event at the DMS complex, after which again he did not address the media. Also he did not call on the Governor after the meeting. The health secretary briefed the governor.

Palanisamy taking over the duty of informing the public on development in a major issue like Covid-19, however, goes back to the old time when it was always the chief minister who parted with all information of great importance.

Whatever happened behind the doors, Vijayabaskar is maintaining a low key even as his ministry is going all out in its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.       

...
Tags: chief minister edappadi k palainiswami, c vijayabaskar, coronavirus (covid-19), press conference
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Authorities find it tough to do contact tracing in Tamil Nadu
80 per cent of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases traced to Old Delhi meeting

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (ANI)

AP and Telangana in huddle to trace Tablighi event attendants

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

117 Nizamabad religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Representational Image. (AP)

Kin of coronavirus patient in Hyderbad beats up duty doctors

Representational image (PTI)

12 new coronavirus cases in Indore, MP tally reaches 98



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

117 Nizamabad religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

80 per cent of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases traced to Old Delhi meeting

A woman gestures as she walks through a disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of the Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on April 1, 2020. (AFP)

12 new coronavirus cases in Indore, MP tally reaches 98

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham