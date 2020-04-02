Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 Biggest one-day jump ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Biggest one-day jump with 386 new cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Apr 2, 2020, 7:19 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 7:19 am IST
It’s Tablighi Jamaat impact, not a national trend, says Health Ministry
Health workers sanitizing an area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi-e-Jamaat in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 1,2020. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Health workers sanitizing an area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi-e-Jamaat in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 1,2020. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Religious gatherings in the pre-lockdown days are posing a daunting challenge to India which on Wednesday recorded a steep rise in fresh cases of the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

According to the Health Ministry, 386 fresh cases were reported between 4 pm on Tuesday and 4 pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of positive cases in India to 1,637. There have been 39 deaths.

 

The accelerating numbers at this stage of the epidemic are consistent with the pattern seen in several countries that have had a coronavirus outbursts, such as Italy, Spain and the United. It would indicate that the epidemic is entering into a stage in which new cases are those contracted the contagion locally rather than abroad.

The government maintains that the virus is still not at the community transmission level and attributed the sharp rise to vector that formed at the Tablighi-e-Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area during March 10-13.

“One of the main reasons for the current rise in positive cases is the transmission by those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting,” said Lav Agarwal, a joint secretary in the Health Ministry.

Ever since the death in Telangana of six participants in that convention in Old Delhi, states have scrambled to locate others in their territory and bring them to quarantine.

The Tablighi development within the Covid-19 narrative has lent a communal tinge to the issue, though it’s not the first, or likely the last, religious event that is linked to the spread of the virus.

All religious gatherings are now under the scanner, and more such cases are expected to come up in the coming days. In fact, a major crisis situation is building up in Punjab where a former 'Hazoori Raagi' of the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent recently returned from abroad and was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar after he complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30. Police have sealed the area around his residence.

According to officials, Nirmal Singh held a large sammelan in Delhi and some other places after he returned from abroad. 

Punjab had registered its first case, that of 70-year-old religious preacher Baldev Singh, who had travelled to Italy and Germany before reaching Navashahr. He later died of Covid-19, the first death in the state. Baldev Singh had actively participated in religious gatherings — Hola Mohalla — in Anandpur Sahib between March 7-9 and, as of Monday, of the 38 confirmed cases in Punjab, 26 are either his family members or those who came in contact with him.

While religious gatherings are now posing a challenge in contact tracing, questions are also being raised on the efficiency of airport screening that missed people who are now testing positive. 

Maharashtra, meanwhile, has become another hot spot for coronavirus as the number of cases reached 302 after 86 new cases were reported on Wednesday. In a major concern for health authorities, one positive case of Covid-19 was reported from Mumbai’s Dharavi, one of the world’s biggest slum areas. The patient, a 56-year-old man, passed away late on Wednesday from Covid-19 related issues. Seven of his family members have been put in quarantine while his contact history is being traced.

...
Tags: corona, cases, tabligh, deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (ANI)

AP and Telangana in huddle to trace Tablighi event attendants

Residents standing at safe distances in a queue wait to collect free rice being distributed by the government during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati. PTI photo

117 Nizamabad religious congregation returnees in Assam go into hiding as cases up

Representational Image. (AP)

Kin of coronavirus patient in Hyderbad beats up duty doctors

Tamil Nadu state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

Did the health minister steal too much of limelight in Tamil Nadu?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hera Pheri, two decades later

A still from Phir Hera Pheri
 

Humour in times of distress

The burqa-clad Nazma Aapi’s political commentary has made Saloni Gaur a national sensation
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Quarantine in the lap of nature: Villagers camp in forest to elude Covid-19

These villagers of Markhal in Karnataka are camping in the forests of Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district to stay out of reach of Covid-19.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Media declared 18 Tablighi Jamaat congregants Covid+; Their tests never took place

Nationwide, people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Old Delhi from March 10-13, such as these people from Nalgonda and Miryalaguda in Telangana, have come forward to be tested for the Covid-19 virus after reports emerged that the coronavirus spread that meeting. (PTI)

Of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin controversy, its link to coronavirus in India

Many who attended Nizamuddin religious congregation have tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo- PTI)

Rajasthan corona count at 106 after 13 new cases

Thirteen more people tested for coronavirus in the Ramganj area. (Photo- PTI)

80 per cent of Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases traced to Old Delhi meeting

A woman gestures as she walks through a disinfection tunnel set up at the entrance of the Thennampalayam market in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu on April 1, 2020. (AFP)

Mumbai's covid count rises to 167 with 16 new cases

Mumbai's covid 19 count climbs to 167
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham