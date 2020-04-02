Nation Current Affairs 02 Apr 2020 AP and Telangana in ...
AP and Telangana in huddle to trace Tablighi event attendants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 2, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Both governments estimate nearly 1,000 from each state attended the three-day Delhi event
Representational Image. (ANI)
Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have begun a massive contact tracing drive to track down and identify the people who attended the religious gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 15 and 17.

The two governments estimate around 1,000 persons in each states to have attended the three-day event. The Andhra Pradesh government has identified around 800 people, while the Telangana government has identified 1,030 people.

 

A senior Andhra Pradesh officer said that they have identified the people who boarded two trains for the Delhi event.

While noting that 84 persons have to be traced, he added that it was difficult to establish who attended the event unless someone comes ahead and shares the information.

The officer also said that most of the people from the meeting who got tested for the virus were not taking the threat seriously.

The sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation has turned out to be a headache for both the Telugu states.

While Telangana was hoping to be Covid-19 free by April 7, Andhra Pradesh had recorded considerably lesser number of cases as compared to its other counterparts.

...
