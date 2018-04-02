search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Will Mohan Bhagwat be branded anti-national now: Sena takes new dig at RSS

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 9:07 pm IST
The Sena on Monday wondered if the RSS chief would be branded 'anti-Hindu' for saying the country needed a protest against corruption.
Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption. (Photo: File)
 Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday wondered if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be branded "anti-national" or "anti-Hindu" for his comment that the country needed a protest against corruption.

The 'sarsanghchalak' has voiced his strong opinion on the same issues the Sena had been raising, the party said, adding that this could be a ray of hope given the situation in the country.

 

"RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat pointed out that the administration has become weak and there is countrywide corruption. Because he admitted to corruption (in the country), will he be stamped as anti-national and anti-Hindu?" the Sena asked in an editorial in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

The Sena was the first to speak on corruption and now Bhagwat has raised the same issues, it said.

Invoking warrior king Shivaji's rule, Bhagwat last week asked who should be blamed for the changed times, where a woman's safety is not guaranteed, and said India needed a protest against corruption.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of the 17th century Maratha king in Raigad district.

"The country has always taken seriously the stands of Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray and the heads of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). These two top leaders never contested any polls but they strengthened the right-wing organisations working for people's causes," the Shiv Sena said.

Bhagwat, it said, has posed the difficult question of frequent protests against corruption by social organisations and political parties. Opposition parties, it remarked, had stalled the functioning of Parliament over the same reasons.

"Though there is a BJP-led government at the Centre, the actual control is in Nagpur (implying the RSS headquarters). And now, the RSS chief himself has raised the uncomfortable issues," it said.

Some BJP leaders wondered about the Shiv Sena criticising the Central and Maharashtra governments despite it being a part of the ruling dispensation. They even wonder whether the Sena has lost its balance, quipped the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The Shiv Sena, the editorial said, welcomed Bhagwat's appeal of setting aside castes and its tensions.

The Sena also pointed to violence in West Bengal after sword-wielding BJP supporters allegedly defied that state government's ban on armed rallies on Ram Navami. In this context, the "RSS chief could be disappointed with the non-construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya", the editorial said.

The Sena also raised issues related to inflation and the education system.

Sadly, the CBSE exam paper leaks are now linked to an alleged leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, it said.

Bhagwat's comments could prove to be a ray of hope against this backdrop, it added.

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss, shiv sena, akhil bharatiya vidyarthi parishad, corruption
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

SC shuns urgent hearing to SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across nation

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NHRC serves notice to WB govt, takes 'suo motu cognisance' into Ram Navami violence

Expressing its 'serious concern' over the clashes the NHRC issued the notices to state chief secretary Malay De, state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and state director general of police Surajit Kar Purkayastha. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh announces Rs 5 L exgratia for kin of Indian nationals killed in Mosul

The Punjab minister assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal, Jaitley together move HC to settle over 2-yr-old defamation case

Jaitley had filed a separate Rs 10 crore defamation case against Kejriwal after his then lawyer, Ram Jethmalani, had used objectionable words against Jaitley during his cross-examination in the first suit. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham