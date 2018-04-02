search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

We will see Tamil Nadu gets water: SC to hear Cauvery issue on April 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2018, 11:03 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 11:14 am IST
Supreme Court will hear contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9.
The Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition filed by Tamil Nadu Government on Cauvery river water sharing dispute April 9. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear Tamil Nadu's contempt petition against the Centre for not forming the Cauvery Water Management Board on April 9.

"We understand Tamil Nadu's problem. We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue," a bench headed by Chief Justice Deepak Mishra said after Advocate G Umapathy, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, mentioned the matter for an early hearing. "We will hear it on Monday (April 9) and resolve the issue," the Chief Justice said.

 

The Tamil Nadu government had asked the Chief Justice to take its petition on Tuesday (April 3) as the Centre has not implemented the apex court's order on the Cauvery water dispute, though the deadline to set up the Cauvery Board has lapsed.

Citing assembly elections in Karnataka, which are scheduled for May 12, the Centre had moved the Supreme Court on March 31 on the Cauvery river water dispute, seeking three months' time to implement the court's order and has also sought clarification on the constitution of Cauvery Management Board.

In its petition, the Centre has said immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's order will have law and order implications in Karnataka as Cauvery is an emotive issue.

Tags: supreme court, cauvery issues, cauvery water dispute, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




