My brain is my enemy: Telugu news presenter jumps to death in Hyd

Hyderabad: A news presenter with a Telugu television channel V6, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of her house at Hyderabad’s Moosapet, late on Sunday night.

As per the suicide note, depression drove 36-year-old Radhika Reddy, to end her life, police said.

The body of the news presenter was found at Srivila Apartments at around 10:50 pm on Sunday, police said.

According to news agency ANI, the Kukatpally Police Station Sub-Inspector, Majid informed that the news presenter committed suicide shortly after coming back from work.

"Ms Reddy committed suicide shortly after coming back from work," the Sub-Inspector said. She came home from work and straight walked up to the terrace of her residence and jumped off, said the police.

She died on the spot from head injury, leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries, the sub-inspector added.

According to NDTV, the police found a suicide note in Radhika's bag, which said, "My brain is my enemy." A case has been filed and an investigation is on.

The note also mentioned that 'no one should be held responsible' for her death.

Reports say, Radhika Reddy divorced her husband six months ago and had been staying with her parents and a 14-year-old son. Her son is mentally challenged says the police report.