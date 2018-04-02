Punjab on alert, unrest across country as Dalit groups call 'Bharat Bandh'

Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat Bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling diluting the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Following the bandh call, Punjab government has ordered suspension of public transport services across the state.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state today.

Punjab, which has the highest number of Dalit population, is on high alert.

Internet services in the state have been clamped down since 5 pm on Sunday and will remain suspended till 11 pm today.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed for calm and has requested the Army and paramilitary forces to be on stand-by.

The Bharat Bandh has already affected states of Bihar and Odisha, where protesters have blocked railway tracks.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, will later in the day hear a review petition filed on the matter by the government, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

The Centre is likely to tell the apex court that dilution of the Act will render it ineffective and prevent the dispensing of justice to the marginalised Dalit and tribal communities.

On March 20, the Supreme Court had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

The court held that there is a need to provide for safeguards against registration of FIRs and arrests under the SC/ST Act in view of instances of misuse, as observed in the last three decades.

Meanwhile, Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot had on Friday appealed to organisations and individuals opposing the Supreme Court's verdict on the SC/ST Act to withdraw their protests in the wake of the government's decision to file a review petition challenging the order.

Here are live updates from 'Bharat bandh' protest:

10:25 am: Protesters stop train in Punjab's Patiala

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

10:15 am: Visuals of protest from Rajasthan's Bharatpur

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

10:00 am: The protests are spreading to other cities. Visuals of protest from Agra

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

09:25 am: Protesters stop train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

09:03 am: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "Of course, a review petition of (SC/ST protection act) should be filed and it’s the right of the Government, it’s a legal procedure. The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost, inquiry is needed"

08:52 am: Different groups, including CPI-ML activists, protest in Bihar's Arrah, block a train

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

07:48 am: Heavy security deployed in Amritsar, Punjab. According to estimates, the state has 32 per cent SC/ST people and is becoming the epicentre of protest

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

06:52 am: Movement of train in Odisha's Sambalpur blocked by protesters

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)