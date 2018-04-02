Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: The remains of 38 out of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul, Iraq by the extremist group Islamic State (IS), were brought back to the country by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh, who suggested that the Centre, along with the State governments were working on a plan to compensate the families of the deceased.

"We're very thankful to the Iraq government for not only cooperating but also simplifying the process for us to get our people back," said Singh, asserting on the fact that no stone was left unturned by the Indian government to retrieve the people alive.

Talking about the compensation the families would receive, he said, "Look, this is not a game of football, both the Centre and state government are sensitive about the matter. The families were told earlier to give a list of their family members, along with their qualifications, who are most eligible for a job, and we will collaborate with the state government and make the adequate arrangements."

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, he said, "It is India 's responsibility."

"This is not like distributing biscuits, I do not have like a box of money in my pocket that I'll just declare the compensation right now, the matter concerns people's lives," he responded when asked whether he can give an estimate of the compensation the families will receive.