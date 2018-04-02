search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Not distributing biscuits: VK Singh on exgratia for Indian nationals killed in Mosul

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu declared an exgratia of Rs 5 L, a job for 1 member and continuation of the monthly pension for the families of the dead.
When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)
 When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh said, 'It is India's responsibility.' (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: The remains of 38 out of the 39 Indians killed in Mosul, Iraq by the extremist group Islamic State (IS), were brought back to the country by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Vijay Kumar Singh, who suggested that the Centre, along with the State governments were working on a plan to compensate the families of the deceased.

"We're very thankful to the Iraq government for not only cooperating but also simplifying the process for us to get our people back," said Singh, asserting on the fact that no stone was left unturned by the Indian government to retrieve the people alive.

 

Talking about the compensation the families would receive, he said, "Look, this is not a game of football, both the Centre and state government are sensitive about the matter. The families were told earlier to give a list of their family members, along with their qualifications, who are most eligible for a job, and we will collaborate with the state government and make the adequate arrangements."

When asked about whether it was the Centre or the state government responsible to compensate the families, he said, "It is India's responsibility."

"This is not like distributing biscuits, I do not have like a box of money in my pocket that I'll just declare the compensation right now, the matter concerns people's lives," he responded when asked whether he can give an estimate of the compensation the families will receive.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the Punjab government declared an exgratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh, a job for one family member and the continuation of the monthly Rs 20,000 pension for the families of 27 of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq who were from Punjab.

Tags: vk singh, indians killed in mosul, navjot singh sidhu, exgratia, islamic state
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: 7 years after winning Cricket World Cup, MS Dhoni receives Padma Bhushan award

Exactly seven years after lighting up the Mumbai skyline with an unforgettable six, Mahendra Singh Dhoni again became the cynosure of all eyes as the honorary Lieutenant Colonel received the Padma Bhushan Award, dressed in an army uniform. (Photo: Twitter / ANI)
 

India imposes 10 per cent tax on import of key smartphone components

Populated PCBs account for roughly half of a typical smartphone’s cost.
 

Mi A2 leak confirms 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 20MP cameras

Expected Mi A2 with dual cameras (Photo:TENNA)
 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit

6 sacred places spiritual souls must visit. (Photo: Pexels)
 

68-year-old claims eating only dark chocolate and grapes helped cure his diabetes

A compound found in cocoa is known to trigger secretion of the hormone insulin (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC shuns urgent hearing to SC/ST Act review, clashes erupt across nation

The Union Home Ministry, which rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to MP and UP, asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure safety of lives and property. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

NHRC serves notice to WB govt, takes 'suo motu cognisance' into Ram Navami violence

Expressing its 'serious concern' over the clashes the NHRC issued the notices to state chief secretary Malay De, state home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and state director general of police Surajit Kar Purkayastha. (Photo: PTI)

Navjot Singh announces Rs 5 L exgratia for kin of Indian nationals killed in Mosul

The Punjab minister assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal, Jaitley together move HC to settle over 2-yr-old defamation case

Jaitley had filed a separate Rs 10 crore defamation case against Kejriwal after his then lawyer, Ram Jethmalani, had used objectionable words against Jaitley during his cross-examination in the first suit. (Photo: File)

SC/ST Act: Rajnath Singh urges for peace as Centre files review petition

'It is the moral responsibility of the political parties to ensure that no caste or communal violence takes place anywhere,' Rajnath Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham