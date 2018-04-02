search on deccanchronicle.com
Navjot Singh announces Rs 5 L exgratia for kin of Indian nationals killed in Mosul

Published Apr 2, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 38 out of 39 Indians have reached Amritsar.
The Punjab minister assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue. (Photo: File)
Amritsar: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday announced exgratia of Rs five lakh for the next kin of the 27 Indians belonging from Punjab, who was killed in Iraq's Mosul.

Apart from this, he assured employment for a person from the family of victims and said that the pension of Rs 20, 000 which is currently being provided to the kin will continue.

 

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 38 out of 39 Indians have reached Amritsar.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who brought the remains from Iraq, will hand it over to the family later in the day.

The remains of one man were not brought as his case was still pending.

Singh will later travel to Amritsar and Patna to hand over the remains to the respective families of the victims.

It was on March 20, when External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha informed the Parliament that 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State (IS).

The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped.

