search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kannada outfits vow to counter Tamil Nadu bandh on April 5

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2018, 2:52 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 2:52 am IST
During the dharna, Vatal said that the Cauvery Management Board is against the interests and sentiments of Karnataka.
Members of Kannada Okkuta Karnataka led by Vatal Nagaraj stage a protest at SBM Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday against demand for Cauvery Management Board by Tamil Nadu. (Photo:KPN)
 Members of Kannada Okkuta Karnataka led by Vatal Nagaraj stage a protest at SBM Circle in Bengaluru on Sunday against demand for Cauvery Management Board by Tamil Nadu. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu border at Attibele on April 5 to counter a bandh called in the neighbouring state over the Cauvery river water issue. President of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha Vatal Nagaraj on Sunday staged a dharna along with members of the federation, expressing his displeasure over the bandh in Tamil Nadu, which has been called by DMK chief Stalin. 

During the dharna, Vatal said that the Cauvery Management Board is against the interests and sentiments of Karnataka. The protesters burnt an effigy and demanded that the union government should not form the committee. 

 

Tamil film stars, like Rajanikanth and Kamal Haasan, have spoken in favour of forming the committee, and their movies should be banned in Karnataka, the protesters said.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK-led opposition parties on Sunday called for a state-wide shutdown on April 5 seeking constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the Centre. 

DMK working president M.K. Stalin, after a meeting with friendly opposition parties, sought the support of all sections of society, including farmers and traders, for the bandh. 

Tamil Nadu Congress president Su Thirunavukkarasar, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, state secretaries of the CPI (M) and the CPI K Balakrishnan and R Mutharasan, respectively, were among the leaders who took part in the meeting. A "Cauvery Rights Retrieval Yatra," will be held following the bandh, the DMK leader said.

Tags: cauvery, protesters, bandh
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Google introduces bookmarking option on audiobooks

The tech giant rolled out four updates in total, allowing users to now bookmark pages of an audiobook, control narration speed or add books to their routine, reports The Verge.
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Visually challenged climbers take Bengaluru to peak

The Karnataka team that participated in IMF National Sports Climbing Championship

Trying to recover GSAT-6A: ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation lost communication with the satellite when it attempted to ignite the engine in a third and final move to its desired location after its March 29 textbook launch from the space port of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Garbage chokes Maruti Nagar

A choked drain at Maruti Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)

The great summer quencher: Sugarcane juice

Referred to as the best thirst quencher, the juice is also known for its health benefits.

India ranks 4th among number of doctoral graduates

Producing slightly over 24,000 doctoral graduates, India is ranked fourth against USA that produces 68,000 and tops the list.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham