Killer curry: Hyerabad man dies in fight over chicken dish at engagement dinner

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 2, 2018, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
The hosts were attacked by knife-borne guests, leading to death of one person, injuring other.
 An argument ensued between two groups, who were there to attend the ceremony. They were waiting at the dining table and wanted the chicken curry to be served to them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: An engagement ceremony in Hyderabad turned violent after a man was killed in a fight over a chicken curry being served late to him during the event.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 1.30 am in a marriage function hall in Hussaini Alam area near Hyderabad’s Charminar.

 

An argument ensued between two groups, who were there to attend the ceremony. They were waiting at the dining table and wanted the chicken curry to be served to them.

The scene became intense after one group insulted the other over the delay in service and passed derogatory comments towards them.  

After the dinner, the guests returned with 15 people who were armed with knives.

Then they attacked the hosts which led to death of a man on the spot. Another man was injured in the fight and was admitted to hospital.

The attackers also entered the women's section at the venue, leading to further panic.

According to reports, a police officer said three people were taken into custody and they were on lookout for the other attackers.

