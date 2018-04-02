Hyderabad: Shias take out procession on birthday of Moula Ali

Hyderabad: Members of the Shia community took out processions to commemorate the birth anniversary of Moula Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday. The processions were taken out from Darulshifa in the Old City to the Moula Ali Shrine in the Malkajgiri area.

Community members decorated the Dabeerpura area for the occasion. Several youngsters wore red shirts or kurtas to symbolise the birth of Moula Ali.

“The Shias believe that Moula Ali was born inside the Kaaba, in Mecca. Which is why the day is also called Jashn-e-Moulood-e-Kaaba, which means a celebration of the birth inside the Kaaba,” says Hamed Hussain Jaffery, the president of the Telangana Shia Youth Association.

About 13 processions were taken out on the occasion. They passed through Darushifa, Chaderghat, Barkatpura, Tarnaka and Lalapet before reaching the Moula Ali shrine. The rush of devotees is expected to continue until the annual Urs, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.