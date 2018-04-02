search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Shias take out procession on birthday of Moula Ali

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASIF YAR KHAN
Published Apr 2, 2018, 1:21 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 1:21 am IST
The processions were taken out from Darulshifa in the Old City to the Moula Ali Shrine in the Malkajgiri area.
Shia Muslims participating in a Massive rally to mark birth anniversary of Moula Ali at Azha Khana–e Zahra in Old City on Sunday. (Photo:DC)
 Shia Muslims participating in a Massive rally to mark birth anniversary of Moula Ali at Azha Khana–e Zahra in Old City on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad:  Members of the Shia community took out processions to commemorate the birth anniversary of Moula Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday. The processions were taken out from Darulshifa in the Old City to the Moula Ali Shrine in the Malkajgiri area.

Community members decorated the Dabeerpura area for the occasion. Several youngsters wore red shirts or kurtas to symbolise the birth of Moula Ali.
“The Shias believe that Moula Ali was born inside the Kaaba, in Mecca. Which is why the day is also called Jashn-e-Moulood-e-Kaaba, which means a celebration of the birth inside the Kaaba,” says Hamed Hussain Jaffery, the president of the Telangana Shia Youth Association.

 

About 13 processions were taken out on the occasion. They passed through Darushifa, Chaderghat, Barkatpura, Tarnaka and Lalapet before reaching the Moula Ali shrine. The rush of devotees is expected to continue until the annual Urs, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Tags: shia community, birth anniversary, moula ali
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Google introduces bookmarking option on audiobooks

The tech giant rolled out four updates in total, allowing users to now bookmark pages of an audiobook, control narration speed or add books to their routine, reports The Verge.
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Water board officials loot Hyderabad with ‘ghost’ staff

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board

Speeding car hits PVNR Expressway, none injured

The car rests on the median after ramming it on PVNR Expressway on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Thomas Cook directed to refund ‘duped’ family

The family had booked a Bahamas cruise ticket for four nights, which was a part of their trip of 17 nights and 18 days.

K'taka polls: Shiv Sena to contest in 60 seats against alliance partner BJP

The Sena, the oldest member of the NDA, shares power with the BJP in the Union and Maharashtra governments. (Photo: Facebook)

Gujarat: Police crackdown on farmers' protest, 50 held including 10 women

The protesters have demanded the company to initiate fresh proceedings to acquire the contentious land as per the Land Acquisition Act-2013. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham