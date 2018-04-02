search on deccanchronicle.com
Defying prohibitory orders, BJP delegation visits Asansol

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Apr 2, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 1:34 am IST
They will submit their report to BJP president Amit Shah, who sent them on the fact-finding mission, in New Delhi on Monday.
BJP leader and Union minister of state Babul Supriyo after being attacked by TMC workers in a clash in Asansol district. (Photo: File/PTI)
Kolkata: A four-member BJP delegation has hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for failing to tackle the violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Asansol and Raniganj in Burdwan West after taking stock of the ground situation in the riot-hit areas on Sunday by defying the district administration’s prohibitory orders under Section 144. They will submit their report to BJP president Amit Shah, who sent them on the fact-finding mission, in New Delhi on Monday. 

The BJP team members were national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, two Rajya Sabha MPs Roopa Ganguly and Om Prakash Mathur and Palamu MP Vishnu Dayal Ram. Their visit came a day after West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi visited the violence-affected areas.

 

Tags: mamata banerjee, asansol, asansol violence, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




