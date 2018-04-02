Bhagalpur communal clashes: BJP minister’s son arrested in Patna

RSS leader Arijit Shashwat being taken away by police after his arrest, in Patna on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: Arijit Shaswat who is accused of inciting communal tension in Bhagalpur was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday.

Shaswat, son of Union minister Ashwini Choubey who had been on the run despite warrant issued against him was arrested late Saturday night from Mahavir temple in Patna and was produced at the residence of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate A.R Upadhyay on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Patna after he was arrested, Arijit Shaswat said that he was innocent and wrongly implicated in the case of stoking communal tension in Bhagalpur on March 17. He said he had surrendered willingly.

The Bhagalpur police had registered a case against him and eight others on March 17 for taking out a procession without prior permission and stoking communal sentiments. Police said that few of his supporters were found flashing weapons during the procession.

Union minister Ashwini Choubey, while defending his son, had called the FIR as “a piece of garbage”.