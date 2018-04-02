search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Walking God celebrates 111th birthday with one lakh devotees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 2, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Shivakumara Swamiji who was born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village of Ramanagara has been known for his philanthropic activities.
Hundreds of students chanted Vedic hymns at the 111th birthday celebration of Sri Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)
 Hundreds of students chanted Vedic hymns at the 111th birthday celebration of Sri Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: Thousands of devotees thronged the Siddaganga Mutt, located about 70 km from Bengaluru, to celebrate the 111th birthday of the “Walking God” and Lingayat seer Shivakumara Swami on Sunday. The entire city of Tumakuru wore a festive look with flower decked lampposts and buildings.

Siddaganga Mutt seers from across the state performed the padapooja to the seer. Unlike previous years where there were special arrangements made for the visit of VVIPs, this year the Siddaganga Mutt management did not invite any VIPs and only the general public who had gathered to wish the seer and seek his blessings were allowed.  

 

Mutt authorities said that over one lakh devotees visited the seer on Sunday. Former chief minister and state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa and Channapatna MLA C.P. Yogeshwar attended the event and took the blessing of the swami.

Shivakumara Swamiji who was born on April 1, 1907 in Veerapura village of Ramanagara has been known for his philanthropic activities. In 2015, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Shivakumara Swamiji, who is known for his works towards the upliftment of the poor, runs over 150 educational institutions. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who took to Twitter to send his birthday wishes to the seer, said, “Following the principles of Kayakayogi Basavanna, Shivakumara Swamiji has been working for the upliftment of the poor and needy. Let his service continue.” As part of the celebration, there was the lighting of lamps, chanting of Vedic hymns, recitation of Basava Vachana and other cultural programmes at the mutt.

Tags: shivakumara swami, siddaganga mutt, birthday
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp privacy at risk: Users chat activity can be tracked

The report asserts that it informs users how often their friends check the micro-blogging platform and can also estimate when they go to bed every day — potentially making it an invasive app.
 

More than 100 million LinkedIn users personal data compromised

Yevgeniy Nikulin, 30, of Moscow, entered his plea in the US District Court in San Francisco, after having fought his extradition following his 2016 arrest in Prague.
 

Samsung unveils Notebook 5, Notebook 3 laptops

Samsung Notebook 5 laptop.
 

Ball tampering: Steve Smith's father dumps cricket kit in family garage; watch video

Suspended Australia cricketer Steve Smith’s father Peter has dumped the former’s cricket kit in the family garage. (Photo: AFP / Screengrab)
 

Google introduces bookmarking option on audiobooks

The tech giant rolled out four updates in total, allowing users to now bookmark pages of an audiobook, control narration speed or add books to their routine, reports The Verge.
 

Check your iPhone battery health with iOS 11.3

After updating to the latest iOS 11.3 version, a user can navigate to battery options in the settings app. (Settings > Battery > Battery Health (Beta) > Maximum Capacity).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Garbage chokes Maruti Nagar

A choked drain at Maruti Nagar in Bengaluru. (Photo:DC)

The great summer quencher: Sugarcane juice

Referred to as the best thirst quencher, the juice is also known for its health benefits.

India ranks 4th among number of doctoral graduates

Producing slightly over 24,000 doctoral graduates, India is ranked fourth against USA that produces 68,000 and tops the list.

Rachakonda police chip in for pilgrims’ progress

Moula Ali Pahad is all decked up on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Moula Ali (cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad) at Moula ali Pahad in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Water board officials loot Hyderabad with ‘ghost’ staff

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham