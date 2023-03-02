  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2023 PM Modi calls for co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 dominated by Ukraine

AFP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:01 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:01 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine (ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine (ANI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Thursday for the G20 to bridge differences over Ukraine, telling the opening of a meeting in New Delhi that global governance has "failed".

"The experience of the last few years -- financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting of G20 foreign ministers.

"We are meeting at a time of deep global divisions... We all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions (can) be resolved. However, as the leading economies of the world, we also have a responsibility for those who are not in this room," Modi said.

India had wanted its G20 presidency this year to focus on issues such as alleviating poverty and climate finance, but the Ukraine war has so far crowded out other agenda items.

The gathering will see US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the same room for the first time since July, but the two men are unlikely to hold talks.

Western delegates fear China is considering supplying arms to its Russian ally and they will use the foreign ministers' summit to discourage Beijing from intervening in the conflict.

India's longstanding security ties with Russia have put the host of Thursday's meeting in an awkward diplomatic position after refusing to condemn the invasion over the past year.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was confident India would use the meeting to "make Russia understand that this war has to finish".

"Certainly the success of the meeting today will be measured in respect to what we will be able to do on that," he told reporters Wednesday.

Borrell will meet on the sidelines of the New Delhi summit with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, where he will seek assurances that Beijing will not lend support to Russia's war effort.

"Until now, the answer has been clearly stated by China, 'it hasn't happened and it won't happen,' but we have to remain vigilant," said a senior EU official with knowledge of the matter.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua last week quoted top diplomat Wang Yi as saying Beijing was willing to "strengthen strategic coordination" with Russia after meeting Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

'Zero evidence'

Blinken said he had no plans to meet with either the Russian or Chinese foreign ministers at the G20 summit.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov were in the same room, at a G20 meeting in Bali last July, the latter stormed out according to Western officials.

"If Russia -- President Putin -- were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to end the aggression, of course we'd be the first to work to engage, but there's zero evidence of that," Blinken said.

Blinken had a fiery encounter with Wang last month in Germany after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over its east coast on February 4.

Lavrov intends to use his G20 attendance to lambast Western countries over the conflict, according to a Russian foreign ministry statement.

Western nations want to "take revenge for the inevitable disappearance of the levers of dominance from its hands", the ministry said Tuesday.

"The destructive policy of the US and its allies has already put the world on the brink of a disaster," it added.

Hosting the G20 puts India in a tricky position, because while it shares Western concerns about China, it is also a major buyer of Russian arms and has ramped up Russian oil imports.

A meeting of G20 finance ministers in Bengaluru last week failed to agree on a common statement after Russia and China sought to water down language on the war.

While India has not condemned the Ukraine invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin last year that this was "not a time for war" in comments seen as a rebuke to Moscow.

Modi said Thursday that he was confident the meeting would "rise above differences" between its attendees.

...
Tags: g20 meeting, india g20 presidency, g20 foreign ministers' meeting, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, in connection with money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy (Representational image)

Delhi excise policy case: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC orders panel of PM, LoP, CJI for selecting Chief Election Commissioner, ECs

Supreme Court (ANI)

SC sets up panel on Hindenburg report on Adani, seeks report in two months

Modi also said that the Cabinet Committee on Security's approval to sign a contract for acquisition of three Cadet Training Ships (CTS) will cater to the training requirements of the Navy and strengthen it further. — PTI

PM hails Cabinet nod to procurement of 70 trainer aircraft, 3 cadet training ships



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Early trends show lead for BJP in Nagaland, Tripura, NPP ahead in Meghalaya

Poll officials sort postal ballots to begin the counting of votes for the Assembly elections at a centre, in Agartala, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Indian Army to buy 307 ATAGS howitzers for deployment along China, Pak border

The proposal worth over USD 1 billion has been received from the Indian Army and is under discussion. It is expected to be cleared soon and sent for clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security, defence officials said. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->