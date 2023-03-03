  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2023 KCR exploring option ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR exploring options to bear Rs 50 hike in LPG cylinder price

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is said to be considering a proposal to bear the Rs. 50 hike in the price of each domestic LPG cylinder that the Centre announced on March 1. The buzz in BRS circles is that the CM reviewed the issue with senior finance and civil supplies officials on Thursday.

If he approves the proposal, he would be replicating late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy's decision in 2008 to bear the Rs. 50 hike in the price of each LPG cylinder imposed by the then UPA government.

The Rajasekhar Reddy reimbursed oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the cylinders they had sold at the old rate. Congress leaders and cadre believe that this scheme helped in ensuring a second term for the Congress government in 2009.

The YSR scheme was in force until October 2012, when the OMCs started revising cylinder prices every month.

Party sources said that Chandrashekar Rao had obtained data on the number of domestic LPG connections in the state and the average usage to assess the financial burden of the proposal.

Officials reportedly said that Telangana has 1.16 crore domestic LPG connections, of which 68.74 lakh were single cylinder connections and 48 lakh double cylinder connections. This apart, there are 19.72 lakh Deepam connections, 11.46 lakh PM Ujjwala Yojana connections and 7.30 lakh connections distributed by OMCs under the CSR initiative.

Officials estimated that even if all the consumers order one cylinder every two months, they would require six cylinders in a year which would total 6.96 crore cylinders per year. The burden would be about Rs. 350 crore per year.

The feeling in BRS circles is that this would fetch a huge political mileage in the election year. The cylinder price which was Rs. 400 in 2013 has increased to nearly Rs. 1,200 in the nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, they said.

  • The state has 1.16 crore domestic LPG connections
  • These include 68.74 lakh single cylinder and 48 lakh double cylinder connections
  • 19.72 lakh Deepam connections
  • 11.46 lakh PM Ujjwala Yojana connections
  • 7.3 lakh connections distributed by OMCs
  • Rs. 350 crore: Burden if all 1.16 crore consumers order one cylinder every two months

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, lpg cylinder, brs, y.s. rajashekar reddy, congress-led upa government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

LPG cylinders to cost Rs 50 more for domestic users

Latest From Nation

MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhupalpally BRS MLA, Congress leader put under house arrest

Raunaq Yar Khan was coronated as the Nizam IX of the dynasty. (Photo by arrangement)

Asaf Jahi family coronates Raunaq Yar Khan as Nizam IX, slams Azmet Jah

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC slams officials for non-functional toilet at govt junior college for girls



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP, CJI

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->