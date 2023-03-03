‘Invest in AP’ hoardings welcome GIS delegates

Arrangements at the main venue — Engineering College grounds in Andhra University — are in progress while workers were racing against time to make it ready for the extravaganza. (Photo: P Narasimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: All main roads and thoroughfares in Visakhapatnam city, which is hosting the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) on Friday and Saturday, are dotted with huge hoardings to drive home a strong marketing message to visiting dignitaries as to why Andhra Pradesh was ideal for setting up industries across sectors.

Messages that greet visitors are loud and clear. They range from ‘Advantage Andhra Pradesh — Where Abundance Meets Prosperity’, ‘AP’s No. 1 rank in Ease of Doing Business’ for the three consecutive years based on stakeholders’ feedback, ‘Industry-centric policies with a proactive government steering the state’, ‘Registering 11.43% GSDP growth rate which is the highest in the country’, ‘Achieving national awards for logistics, energy and port-led infrastructure projects’ in 2022, ‘Having the second longest coastline in the country’ and equipped with robust maritime infrastructure, ‘vast land bank’, ‘treasure house of minerals’, ‘abundant water’, ‘uninterrupted power’ to ‘availability of skilled workforce’.

Meanwhile, arrangements at the main venue — Engineering College grounds in Andhra University — are in progress while workers were racing against time to make it ready for the extravaganza.

As the summit involves conduct of laser show, audiovisual presentations and speeches by Central and state ministers, senior government officials and top industrialists, signing MoUs, conduct of sessions on several focused sectors in addition to organising cultural programme, the authorities have come up with a schedule of which activity to be taken up at which place as six German Hangars are being set up at the main venue. Several power backup vehicles are being arranged to ensure power supply at the hangars.

Meanwhile, health authorities have set up medical camps at the main venue, airport and 15 to 17 hotels in addition to keeping 108 ambulances at important junctions as stand-by. Nearly 30 rooms at Apollo hospital and men’s special rooms at King George Hospital have been kept ready for emergencies with specialist doctors like cardiologists and general physicians.

Visakhapatnam district medical and health officer Dr. P. Jagadeeswara Rao said “We have taken all requisite measures to attend to any health emergency cases during the summit.”