  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2023 Global governance ha ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Global governance has failed, developing nations now facing consequences: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 2, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023.(Photo: PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the G20 foreign ministers in a video message on Thursday that the architecture of global governance created after the World War-II has failed and the tragic consequences of this is being faced mainly by the developing countries. He exhorted the G20 to display unity and focus on "what unites us, not on what divides us" by relying on India's civilisational ethos as the land of the Buddha and Gandhiji.

"No group can claim global leadership without listening to those most affected by its decisions. We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can," Modi said.

The Prime Minister reminded the G20 that the "world looks upon the G20 to ease the challenges to growth; development; economic resilience; disaster resilience; financial stability; trans-national crime; corruption; terrorism; and food and energy security.” He further stated, “We also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room. Many developing countries are struggling with unsustainable debt, while trying to ensure food and energy security for their people.”

Pointing out that India's G20 presidency has tried to give a voice to the Global South, the Prime Minister, however, acknowledged that "the G20 meeting is taking place at a time of deep global divisions", that "as foreign ministers, it is but natural that your discussions are affected by the geopolitical tensions of the day" and that "we all have our positions and our perspectives on how these tensions should be resolved". But he reminded the G20 that "after years of progress, we are at risk today of moving back on the Sustainable Development Goals"

The Prime Minister's message comes amid high tensions between Russia and the West over the continuing Ukraine conflict and the controversy at the conclusion of the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting last week in Bengaluru where there was no joint communique due to objections raised by Russia and China over certain references to Ukraine that was part of the G20 Bali Summit consensus.

In his remarks, Modi said, "India has selected the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for its G20 Presidency. It signals the need for unity of purpose and unity of action. I hope that your meeting today will reflect this spirit of coming together, for achieving common and concrete objectives. We must all acknowledge that multilateralism is in crisis today. The architecture of global governance, created after the Second World War, was to serve two functions. First, to prevent future wars by balancing competing interests. Second, to foster international cooperation on issues of common interests. The experience of the last few years – financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism, and wars – clearly shows that global governance has failed in both its mandates. We must also admit that the tragic consequences of this failure are being faced most of all by the developing countries."

The Prime Minister further said, "We should not allow issues that we cannot resolve together to come in the way of those we can. As you meet in the land of Gandhi and the Buddha, I pray that you will draw inspiration from India’s civilisational ethos - to focus not on what divides us, but on what unites us. Excellencies, in recent times, we have seen the most disastrous pandemic of a century. We have witnessed thousands of lives lost in natural disasters. We have seen global supply chains break down during times of stress. We have seen stable economies suddenly overwhelmed by debt and financial crisis. These experiences clearly show the need for resilience – in our societies, in our economies, in our healthcare systems, and in our infrastructure. The G20 has a critical role to play in finding the right balance between growth and efficiency on one hand, and resilience on the other. We can reach this balance more easily by working together." He urged that the discussions at the meeting be "ambitious, inclusive, action-oriented, and will rise above differences".

...
Tags: narendra modi, world war-ii, g20


Related Stories

PM Modi calls for consensus at G20 dominated by Ukraine
G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with Indian cultural dance

Latest From Nation

Raunaq Yar Khan was coronated as the Nizam IX of the dynasty. (Photo by arrangement)

Asaf Jahi family coronates Raunaq Yar Khan as Nizam IX, slams Azmet Jah

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC slams officials for non-functional toilet at govt junior college for girls

Satellite imagery showing how forest land was encroached between 2003 and 2017. (By Arrangement)

Satellite imagery that speaks the truth, falls by wayside in podu land patta rush



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP, CJI

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->