  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2023 AP awaits EC nod to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP awaits EC nod to announce incentives to GIS delegates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Finance minister Buggana Rajendrannath Reddy said that since the model code of conduct was in force, they sought permission from the ECI for announcing incentives. (File Photo: Facebook)
 Finance minister Buggana Rajendrannath Reddy said that since the model code of conduct was in force, they sought permission from the ECI for announcing incentives. (File Photo: Facebook)

Visakhapatnam: Two ministers said that the government was waiting for the response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for announcing incentives to industrialists and business persons, who are scheduled to participate in the Global Investors Summit being hosted here.

Speaking at the summit venue, Andhra University Engineering College grounds on Thursday, finance minister Buggana Rajendrannath Reddy said that since the model code of conduct was in force, they sought permission from the ECI for announcing incentives.

“We are expecting a reply on Friday when we begin the summit proceedings,’’ he said.

Rajendrannath Reddy said that even without incentives, the government could attract investors due to the natural resources, long coastline and basic infrastructure facilities in the state.

Minister for municipal administration Adimulapu Suresh said that the investors were taking into consideration a stable government, which the YSRC has been providing consistently.

“Our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the brand ambassador of the state. He can attract investors,’’ Suresh said.

Local MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana said that the government would come up with a new industrial policy during the summit. The core theme is to provide support to industries across the business value chain — from approvals to set up and beyond, supporting operations and scaling up.

“We saw a growth rate of 11.43 per cent in 2021-22, and contributed 5.05 percent of India’s gross domestic product (at constant prices). Being the youngest state in India, this growth is remarkable,’’ he said.

Satyanarayana said that the state was working towards integrated logistics-based infrastructure development, which means port-led industrialisation with ultra-modern or multipurpose ports, road and rail-based economic corridors having large industrial hubs, developing fishing harbours, processing zones and the likes. The government is also developing airports with a focus on industrial cargo. Besides, there are proposals to explore setting up an aerotropolis - a metropolitan region whose infrastructure and economy are centred on an airport.

He said plans were afoot to develop Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub not only for India but also for south Asia.

“Our government is focusing and promoting emerging sectors that are in demand globally, while ensuring sustainability. Renewable energy has been the focus and plans to develop green energy, electric vehicle manufacturing, ethanol manufacturing and pumped storage. Some priority areas are economic corridors, petrochemical regions, bulk drug parks, and a logistics policy,” he said.

...
Tags: election commission of india (eci), industrialists, global investors summit, andhra university engineering college, basic infrastructure, municipal administration minister adimulapu suresh, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Raunaq Yar Khan was coronated as the Nizam IX of the dynasty. (Photo by arrangement)

Asaf Jahi family coronates Raunaq Yar Khan as Nizam IX, slams Azmet Jah

Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: Wikipedia)

AP to move CJI for regular hearing in 3 Capitals case

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC slams officials for non-functional toilet at govt junior college for girls

Satellite imagery showing how forest land was encroached between 2003 and 2017. (By Arrangement)

Satellite imagery that speaks the truth, falls by wayside in podu land patta rush



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC: President to appoint CEC, ECs on advise of committee comprising PM, LoP, CJI

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM Modi holds talks with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni during her ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Govt suspends FCRA licence of think-tank Centre for Policy Research

Source: Twitter

Security tightened in central Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest

Security personnel outside the CBI office in New Delhi, Sunday. CBI has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi excise policy case. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mysuru-Bengaluru highway toll collection after inauguration by PM

A view of Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->