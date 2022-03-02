Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2022 US sanctions on Russ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

US sanctions on Russia won't affect us significantly: IAF Vice Chief

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 1:40 pm IST
The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back
Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian nationals board a special Air India flight, evacuating Indians from war-torn Ukraine, in Budapest. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will not be significantly impacted by the US sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries remain strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently) Our relations with Russia will continue," Singh said at a press briefing here.

 

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations, including the US, have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

When asked if US sanctions on Russia will impact the IAF, Singh said, "Things are still unfolding. Our position is very strong and our relations with both the countries have remained (strong) and you have seen that.

"We are evaluating the situation. There will be certain difficulties, there is no doubt about it. But I think it should not affect us too much. I am confident that it won't affect us significantly," he added.

 

Three aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens, the Indian Air Force vice chief said.

"We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he said.

The IAF vice chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine standoff, russia-ukraine war, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Naveen Shekharappa, a KNMU student from Indian who was killed in an airstrike by Russian troops, in Ukraine. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ukraine crisis: Photo of body of Indian student who died in shelling sent to MEA

PM Modi in Sonbhadra. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

Relatives of a student (R) evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight, welcome her with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

180 students who returned from Ukraine to come to Kerala today: CM Pinarayi Vijayan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

PM Modi seeks innovative solutions for e-waste management, electric mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->