PM Modi seeks innovative solutions for e-waste management, electric mobility

Published Mar 2, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
PM Modi further laid emphasis on new initiatives for 'self-reliance' through technology
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited ideas from the Information and Technology (IT) and Electronics sector for e-waste management, electric mobility solutions, and circular economy.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Technology Enabled Development' in India, PM Modi said that the nation should identify innovative ways to handle e-waste with the help of technology to take forward the 'Swachh Bharat Mission.

 

"I urge you all to focus on the circular economy, e-waste management and electric mobility solutions during this webinar. The government of India seeks ideas from the IT and Electronics sector on these aspects," he said.

Stating that science is universal but technology should be local, the Prime Minister said, "Science and technology is not an isolated sector as it is closely connected with the digital economy and is based on advanced technology, which is now focusing on fast delivery and empowering citizens."

PM Modi also said that the Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on skilling programmes that will promote continuous skilling avenues, sustainability, and employability.

 

"Infrastructure advancement is related to technology, even public delivery system is being connected to digital platforms. Technology will play a crucial role in building Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. Telecommunication in general and 5G technology in particular can enable growth and offer job opportunities. Spectrum auctions will also be conducted in 2022 to facilitate the rollout of 5G mobile services within 2022-23," he said.

PM Modi further laid emphasis on new initiatives for 'self-reliance' through technology. "Budget 2022-23 has focused extensively on sunrise sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), Geospatial systems, drones, semiconductors, genomics, space tech, clean tech among others," he added.

 

