India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:56 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 9:56 am IST
The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, with the daily COVID-19 cases less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days
 Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India logged 7,554 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 6,792 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

