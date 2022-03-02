Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2022 Hyderabad flyovers t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad flyovers to be made safer to drive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 2, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 7:16 am IST
HMDA would have its special focus on city flyovers to minimise road accidents
To begin with, HMDA would fix problems with the Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (PVNR) expressway and the Hi-tech city flyover. (Photo:DC)
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) would have its special focus on city flyovers to minimise road accidents. To begin with, it would fix problems with the Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (PVNR) expressway and the Hi-tech city flyover.

This would be done under the label of Comprehensive Upgradation and Road Safety Interventions. The phase I project would be taken up at the cost of Rs 3.78 crore.

 

An integrated road accident database (iRAD) project aimed at ensuring safe roads for all has been rolled out across the state. The Union road transport and highways ministry, in coordination with the Telangana police and the health and transport departments, has taken up the initiative to generate comprehensive information about road accidents.

Information would be collected and collated about the victims and others involved in the mishap, through the iRAD app. The details of the defects at the accident spots, the time of occurrence, related photos, videos, weather conditions, the vehicle details along with the drivers’ information, injured persons’ information to treatment extended by the hospitals would be collected by police officials who rushed to these spots.

 

Chief secretary Somesh had asked officials in December last to constitute a team to study each and every aspect related to city roads and flyovers. He also asked them to focus on aspects relating to road crossings, signage, illumination and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and camera-based speed enforcement at vulnerable locations to minimise accidents. Following his instructions, HMDA officials have zeroed in on two flyovers to fix the problems thereof.

An HMDA official said the municipal authority would fix digitally printed cautionary signboard with 900mm triangle on the parapet or crash barriers at the cost of Rs 3,16,989. It would also provide digitally printed informatory signboards of 1.35 sqm (0.9 X 1.5m) at a cost of Rs. 89,390 and road studs in 663 square metres at an estimated cost of Rs. 71,604. These are apart from reflectors and safety equipment. After completing these flyovers, the project would be extended to other areas, especially in the IT sectors. The work-from-office system will be resumed by IT offices from March-end.

 

Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda), pvnr expressway
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


