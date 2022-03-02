Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2022 Govt tracing details ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt tracing details of injured Karnataka student in Ukraine: CM Bommai

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 1:34 pm IST
22-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda was India's first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in Ukraine
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)
  Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the government is trying to find out details about the student from Haveri district who was reportedly injured due to the shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv city.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda was India's first tragic casualty in the ongoing military offensive in the eastern European country.

 

To a query on the condition of the injured person in the shelling that killed Naveen, Bommai said he is trying to gather the details. "I am trying to find out. One report says that the person is safe as he was not with him, another report says he is injured. We are waiting for confirmation," Bommai said.

On Tuesday, Bommai had said two students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district were also there during the attack. "One is injured while the other is safe," Bommai had said.

State government officials were in touch with the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, he had said.

 

...
Tags: indian students in ukraine, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Naveen Shekharappa, a KNMU student from Indian who was killed in an airstrike by Russian troops, in Ukraine. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ukraine crisis: Photo of body of Indian student who died in shelling sent to MEA

PM Modi in Sonbhadra. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

India will not spare any effort to bring home its citizens from Ukraine: PM Modi

Relatives of a student (R) evacuated from Ukraine on a special flight, welcome her with a garland at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)

180 students who returned from Ukraine to come to Kerala today: CM Pinarayi Vijayan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

Two Indian Air Force aircraft take off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine (ANI)

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

PM Modi seeks innovative solutions for e-waste management, electric mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->