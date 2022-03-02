Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2022 BJD sweeps three-tie ...
BJD sweeps three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha

ANI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:16 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 9:16 am IST
The Biju Janta Dal party swept 766 out of 852 seats in the three-tier panchayat elections
Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)
 Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) swept the three-tier panchayat elections by winning 766 out of 852 seats announced by the State Election Commission on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of results, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "This unwavering love has further strengthened our commitment to public service. My congratulations to the winning party candidates and all the workers who turned the BJD into a movement through dedicated work."

 

As per the State Election Commission, out of 852, BJD won 766 seats, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) got 42 Zilla Parishad seats while the Congress managed to win 37 seats. Further, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won three seats, CPI-M got one set and independent candidates won three seats.

Out of the total 853 Zilla Parishad seats, one seat was won by BJP uncontested.
Starting from February 16, the Panchayati Raj Institutions elections in Odisha were held in five phases. The counting of votes took place on February 28.

