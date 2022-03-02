Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2022 6 flights departed f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2022, 9:48 am IST
India launched the evacuation mission under which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home
Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
  Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on board a special Air India flight arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Six flights under India's evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' have departed for India in the last 24 hours, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

India launched the evacuation mission under which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after they exited Ukraine through its land border crossings.

 

Jaishankar said the flights that departed for India in the last 24 hours included the first one from Poland.

In the last few days, Indian evacuation flights were operating from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest.

"#OperationGanga developments. Six flights have now departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flights from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted this morning.

Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings.

 

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

At a media briefing on Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said 26 flights have been scheduled to bring out Indian citizens over the next three days.

He said apart from Bucharest and Budapest, airports in Poland and the Slovak Republic will also be used to operate the flights.

"I had mentioned that we had an estimated 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine at the time that we issued our first advisory," he said.

 

"This is the general number of people who are Indian nationals in Ukraine and from that number, approximately 12,000 have since left Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of the total number of our citizens in Ukraine," Shringla said.

He further added: "Of the remaining 40 per cent, roughly half remain in the conflict zone in the Kharkiv-Sumy area and other half have either reached the western borders of Ukraine or are heading towards the western borders of Ukraine. In other words, they are generally out of the conflict areas, out of harm's way."

 

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a series of advisories earlier last month requesting the people to consider leaving the country after its tensions with Russia increased.

...
Tags: russia-ukraine crisis, russia-ukraine war, russia-ukraine standoff, russia ukraine tensions, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 02 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Protective masks are photographed under a glass bell. (Photo: AFP)

India reports over 7,000 fresh Covid infections, marginally higher than yesterday

Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)

BJD sweeps three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts Kashiya village, in Kaushambi district.(PTI Photo)

Gorakhpur among 57 seats in UP to go to polls tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

All Indians have left Kyiv, 26 evacuation flights over next 3 days: Foreign Secretary

Indian nationals, evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine, being welcomed by relatives upon their arrival at the airport in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

BJD sweeps three-tier panchayat polls in Odisha

Women show their identification card as they wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat elections, in Khordha district. (Photo: PTI)

Student from Karnataka killed in heavy Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Gorakhpur among 57 seats in UP to go to polls tomorrow

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, on the outskirts Kashiya village, in Kaushambi district.(PTI Photo)

Indian embassy did not reach out to students: Father of student killed in shelling

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar. (Image: Twitter/NasirKhuehami)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->