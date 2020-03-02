Will contest polls with NDA, clarifies Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that the JD(U) would contest the next Assembly elections along with NDA and win more than 200 seats.

He was addressing JD(U) workers at Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

While showcasing achievements of his government, Nitish said “The government has worked for the uplift of every class in the state. The scenario has become vibrant in the field of education. Distribution of uniform and cycles has increased the confidence of students, especially girls, who can be seen attending classes even in rural areas”.

The rally is seen as a show of strength ahead of Assembly elections, slated to be held in October-November.

According to JD(U) leaders, the mammoth political event ahead of elections will serve as a befitting reply to the opposition parties, which have been involved in a campaign against NDA.

“Earlier people used to talk only about jungle raj in Bihar but now law and order has improved. The crime ratio is among the lowest in the country”, he said.

Kumar pointed out that the Assembly had recently passed a unanimous resolution against NRC and NPR and there was no need to lose patience on the issue of CAA since the matter was before the court.

“The NPR will be done on the basis of 2010 format and a resolution regarding the issue has been passed in the State Assembly”, he said.

Bihar had become the first NDA ruled state to pass a resolution to implement the NPR in 2010 format with the inclusion of a trans-gender column. The House has also passed a resolution that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar.