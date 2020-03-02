Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 Violence continues i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Violence continues in Shillong over CAA, toll 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Most of the injured were from the turmeric line inside Iewduh.
Guwahati: Violence continued to rock Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya on Sunday with death of one more person in the sporadic incidents of ethnic violence which broke out on Friday after a clash between Khasi Students Union (KSU) members and non-tribals during a rally on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and inner line permit (ILP) in the state's East Khasi Hills district.

The third victim was identified as Uphas Uddin, 37, who hailed from Ass-am, said security sources adding that Uddin was attacked by three miscreants at Paikan village in Shillong at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

 

Another victim, who lost his life has been identified as 29-year-old Rupsang Dewan, who was residing at Laban Jumma compound and originally from Barpeta, Assam. He was working in a shop at Iewduh. Following the sporadic incidents of violence in parts of Shillong, the district administration of East Khasi Hills on Sunday re-imposed curfew from 8 am until further orders. Areas under Lum-dengjiri Police Station, Sardar Police Station and entire areas of the Cantonment Beat House of Shi-llong city are under curfew. In the violence that broke out after the death of a Khasi youth in Ichamati on Friday, more than a dozen people are reported to have been wounded in clashes as a group of masked men went on a stabbing spree in different parts of Shillong.

Some of the injured persons, who survived the attack, recalled that the incident happened within minutes when they just opened their shops.

Most of the injured were from the turmeric line inside Iewduh. The East Khasi Hills SP Claudia Lyngwa told reporters that the police was focusing in most sensitive and vulnerable areas like Motphran and Harijan Colony.

Tags: violence, khasi students union, caa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


