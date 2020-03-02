Supreme Court to hear plea for FIRs against hate speeches leading to Delhi riots

A crane carries charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters, in violence-affected area of Northeast Delhi. PTI photo

The Supreme court on Monday decided to hear on March 4 a plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for hate speeches which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riots victims.

The petition was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the riots victims.

Gonsalves said that the Delhi High Court has deferred for four weeks the matters related to riots in the national capital despite the fact that people are still dying due to the recent violence.