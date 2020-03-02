Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which considered the curative plea in-chamber, also rejected Pawan's application seeking stay on the execution of death sentence which is scheduled for Tuesday.

"The application for oral hearing is rejected. The application for stay of execution of death sentence is also rejected. The curative petition is dismissed...," the bench, also comprising Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman, R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, said.

In his curative plea, Pawan had sought commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.

He had also sought a stay on the execution of black warrant issued by the trial court for the hanging.

The apex court had earlier dismissed separate pleas filed by Mukesh and Vinay challenging the rejection of their mercy petitions by the President.

While Akshay has not yet challenged the rejection of his mercy petition, Pawan has not yet filed a mercy plea before the President.