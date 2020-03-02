Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 Opposition to raise ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition to raise issue of Delhi riots in Parliament

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 2, 2020, 2:04 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 2:05 am IST
Indian Union Muslim League and CPI and CPI(M) will also give notices under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.
The Congress and other Opposition parties plan to corner the Union Government in both Houses with demands for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots.
 The Congress and other Opposition parties plan to corner the Union Government in both Houses with demands for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots.

New Delhi: As the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday, the Congress and other Opposition parties plan to corner the Union Government in both Houses with demands for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi riots.

The Congress party is likely to submit adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the widespread violence in Delhi last week. RSP leader N.K. Premachandran said he would give an adjournment motion demanding a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Indian Union Muslim League and CPI and CPI(M) will also give notices under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha.

“The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us,” Congress Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said.

He said that the Congress will keep demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the House.

Senior lawyer and Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party will take up in both Houses of Parliament in the strongest possible terms the destruction of democratic values in this country.

“The manner and form of protest inside or out of Parliament is a matter of coordinated strategy and not an issue to be publicly aired. But the country is assured that we will discharge our responsibilities vigorously and without fear, despite extreme and illegal intrusion and harassment,” Singhvi said.

Opposition parties led by the Congress have already approached President Ram Nath Kovind demanding that Shah be removed as he is in charge of the Delhi police which was totally unable to control the riots.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 and continued till February 11. The second half will continue till April 3.

...
Tags: amit shah, delhi riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

G Ranjith Reddy

Performing states must be incentivised: G Ranjith Reddy

Minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy at the ISB on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Centre will nail people behind CAA rumours

Revanth Reddy

TRS delayed 2BHK flats: A Revanth Reddy

Ajit Pawar.

5,000 dabbawalas to get homes soon under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Four injured in another LPG gas explosion

Burnt and damaged household items scattered in the room after the explosion in a house in Saroornagar area on Sunday.

Hyderabad: 2 kids, among four, injured in gas blast

At around 12.20 am on Sunday, a huge explosion occurred, that burnt all four sleeping inmates, shattered windows of the house and of nearby apartments and also a church. Some vehicles too were damaged. Locals people rescued the victims who were taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: People with pets find home search tough

Interviews with several pet owners and landlords revealed that having a pet can be a divisive issue, and many a times, cruelly forces desperate tenants to give up their pets so they can find a roof over their heads.

Hyderabad Metro to display ‘pucca’ language

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (HMR) will soon have primers for the uninitiated into the unique linguistic idiosyncrasies that make up the ‘Hyderabadi’ tongue.

Foreign student in Jadavpur University asked to leave India over anti-CAA protests

Representational Image (Twitter Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham