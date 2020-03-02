Navy women officers petition Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Women officers seeking permanent commission in the Indian Navy have submitted before the Supreme Court that their plea is aimed at women getting equal opportunity in nation-building roles and not for beneficial measures.

The apex court is in the final stages of delivering judgment on the petition of women officers seeking permanent Commission in the Indian Navy retrospectively.

Commander Seema Chaudhary sought that women officers be given a fair chance to serve as proud officers in the service of the nation. “It is submitted that the plea of women officers of the Indian Navy to serve as Permanent Commission Officers of Indian Navy, with fairness and in a just and reasonable manner, is not a welfare measure being sought by women officers,” she said.

She maintained that the issue is about allowing women, who are competent and capable, equal opportunity in nation-building roles.

“It is about being fair, just and reasonable, and allowing gender equality in true spirit and purport,” Commander Seema stated.

In 2008, Navy had allowed PC to women officers from Short Service Commission. However, it was not given to officers who were already serving in the Indian Navy before the provision of PC for SSC.