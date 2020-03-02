Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 Indian to evacuate f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian to evacuate fishermen stranded in Iran

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Mar 2, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 5:48 pm IST
National Institute of Virology team leaves for Iran
Representational Image. PTI Photo
 Representational Image. PTI Photo

The Union government has initiated measures to bring back stranded Indian fishermen from Covid 19 hit Iran. The Centre sent experts from National Institute of Virology, Pune to Iran to examine fish workers.

The fishermen will be brought back if they are not infected with the killer virus. The Ministry of External Affairs held talks with Iran authorities in this regard.

 

Seventeen fishermen from the fishing villages in Thiruvananthapuram trapped in Iran had sent a video seeking immediate help as they are stranded in the virus hit country without having food, drinking water and other basic needs.

Kerala government and Trivandrum MP Shashi Tharoor have taken up the matter with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar immediately after noticing the video. Fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma said that the Union and state governments will ensure that food and other basic facilities are made available to the fishermen.  

The fishermen are working in the port towns of Iran. There are hundreds of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat who were stranded in Iran. In the video, the fishermen said that there are many Indians working in different parts of Iran and are now stranded without having basic facilities.

Meanwhile, a group of students including Keralites is stranded in Pavia, a city south of Milan in Italy. They approached the Indian High Commission seeking help to return to India. Though they booked flights, all flights have been cancelled, according to a report by regional Manorama News.  

A total of 34 Covid 19 deaths were reported from Italy and more than 1000 people are under treatment.

Flights from Kochi to Malaysia, Saudi Arabia cancelled

Covid 19 has affected flight services from Cochin international airport. Several services have been cancelled. Saudi airlines’ daily flights to Jeddah have been cancelled until March 13. Malindo Air flights to Kuala Lumpur has also been cancelled.

However, the airlines authorities are not attributing it to Corona virus.

According to the airlines, it is due to technical issues that the flights have been cancelled.

...
Tags: indian fishermen, covid 19, coronavirus outbreak, covid 19 iran, fishermen stranded, indians in iran
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

PTI file photo

Nirbhaya convicts’ execution deferred: Delhi court

Representational Image

Minor girl raped and hanged from tree in Assam's Biswanath district

The victim says her drink was laced with drugs.

Small-screen actress alleges rape by Hyderabad-based 'producer'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

One crore for IB staffer Ankit Sharma family: Kejriwal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Google’s AI drops gender labels like 'man', 'woman', Microsoft, IBM under pressure

Admitting it was not possible to identify the gender of a person by appearance, Google said its image classification service Cloud Vision API would stop categorising people under gender labels (Photo | Pexels)
 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s unemployment rate highest since October

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI Photo)

Health ministry confirms first COVID19 cases in Telangana, Delhi

AFP Photo

One crore for IB staffer Ankit Sharma family: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI Photo)

Abortion bill to ensure safe termninaton of pregnancy, give women reproductive rights

Representational image

Supreme Court dismisses Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea

File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham