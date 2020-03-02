Nation Current Affairs 02 Mar 2020 HAL helicopter on pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HAL helicopter on par with Apache to be ready by 2027

PTI
Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 2, 2020, 1:57 am IST
The helicopter will be powered by twin engines and will feature blade folding option for ship deck operations.
Madhavan said an amount of Rs 9,600 crore will be required for design as well as to produce the prototype of the helicopter.
 Madhavan said an amount of Rs 9,600 crore will be required for design as well as to produce the prototype of the helicopter.

New Delhi: In an ambitious project with strategic significance, aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has started ground work to produce a 10 to 12 tonne attack helicopter by 2027 which will be comparable with some of the best medium-lift military choppers globally like the Apache of the Boeing.

Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R. Madhavan said the aim of the mega project is to stop import of more than Rs 4 lakh crore worth of military helicopters for the three services in the coming years.

 

Madhavan said the HAL has completed the preliminary design of the helicopter and that initial plan is to produce at least 500 units with the first prototype set to be ready by 2023 if the government gives the go ahead to the project this year.

“One major project we are focusing on is to produce a helicopter in 10 to 12 tonnes category to replace the Mi-17 fleet. It will be an indigenous platform with the potential to manufacture around 500 helicopters. It will stop import of more than Rs 4 lakh crore worth of platforms from foreign countries,” he said.

Madhavan said an amount of Rs 9,600 crore will be required for design as well as to produce the prototype of the helicopter.

“If we get the approval in 2020, we will be able to manufacture the first chopper by 2027. We are looking at producing at least 500 helicopters of the variant. It will be a major project we are working on,” he said. A military expert described the project as the biggest by the HAL after development of the Tejas military aircraft.

“We have done the preliminary design. We have also been in discussion with the Air Force and the Navy. The 10-12 tonnes category will have two basic structures on similar platforms. The naval version will have different dimension compared to the one for the Army and the Air Force,” Madhavan said on the proposed mega project. “Like the LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) we developed from the Dhruv platform, a similar variant of 10-12 tonnes category can be produced to make it an Apache equivalent,” said Madhavan.

The helicopter will be powered by twin engines and will feature blade folding option for ship deck operations. The planned roles for the helicopter will be to support air assault, air transport, combat logistics and combat search and rescue. The chopper will also have a very superior weapons package. Madhavan said the helicopter will have a huge potential for export.

The Mi-17 helicopters make up the backbone of the IAF’s helicopter fleet and they are planned to be phased out by 2032.

The HAL’s product range includes a number of helicopter like the LCH (Light Combat Helicopter) and multi-role ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and Chetak choppers.

India is one of the largest importers of arms and military platforms globally. The government has been focusing significantly on promoting defence indigenisation by taking a slew of reform initiatives including liberalising FDI in defence sector.

The IAF is procuring a total of 22 Apache Guardian attack helicopters from aerospace major Boeing under a multi-billion dollar deal. Additionally, the Army is procuring six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems, a deal for which was sealed during Donald Trump’s visit to India. 

...
Tags: hindustan aeronautics ltd, helicopter


Latest From Nation

G Ranjith Reddy

Performing states must be incentivised: G Ranjith Reddy

Minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy at the ISB on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Centre will nail people behind CAA rumours

Revanth Reddy

TRS delayed 2BHK flats: A Revanth Reddy

Ajit Pawar.

5,000 dabbawalas to get homes soon under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Four injured in another LPG gas explosion

Burnt and damaged household items scattered in the room after the explosion in a house in Saroornagar area on Sunday.

Hyderabad: 2 kids, among four, injured in gas blast

At around 12.20 am on Sunday, a huge explosion occurred, that burnt all four sleeping inmates, shattered windows of the house and of nearby apartments and also a church. Some vehicles too were damaged. Locals people rescued the victims who were taken to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

Hyderabad: People with pets find home search tough

Interviews with several pet owners and landlords revealed that having a pet can be a divisive issue, and many a times, cruelly forces desperate tenants to give up their pets so they can find a roof over their heads.

Hyderabad Metro to display ‘pucca’ language

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd. (HMR) will soon have primers for the uninitiated into the unique linguistic idiosyncrasies that make up the ‘Hyderabadi’ tongue.

Foreign student in Jadavpur University asked to leave India over anti-CAA protests

Representational Image (Twitter Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham