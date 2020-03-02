Govt confirms first COVID19 case in Telangana

Telangana has registered its first positive case of COVID19 disease, from a passenger with recent travel history to Dubai.
The announcement of the Cornavirus disease in Telangana came from the Union Ministry of Health which tweeted an announcement to this effect.
The ministry also said a second positive case was also detected, this one in New Delhi, a person with recent travel history to Italy.
...
Update on #COVID19:
Two positive cases of #nCoV19 detected. More details in the Press Release.#coronoavirusoutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/kf83odGo8f
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 2, 2020