Delhi violence is a genocide: Asaduddin Owaisi

Published Mar 2, 2020, 1:52 am IST
Accuses Nitish of lying on NRC, says states can’t amend NPR.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)
 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party's 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief's son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, has called the Delhi riots as "targeted structural violence." He termed the violence in northeast Delhi a “genocide.”

Stating that the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected areas.

 

While addressing a public meeting on AIMIM's 62nd foundation day at party headquarters Darussalam on Sunday, he alleged that "this communal violence happened with full planning and preparation. An atmosphere of hatred was created. It cannot be called a communal riot but is a genocide"

He said that “I want to ask Prime Minister why he hasn't spoken a word on the Delhi violence that took place a few kilometres away from his official residence.
More than 40 people lost their lives in the violence. Modi should speak up on this matter and visit the violence affected Shiv Vihar once as people who died in the violence are all Indians."

He said "I want to tell the Prime Minister that this violence has happened because of the statements made by leaders of his party. This is a genocide. I thought that the Prime Minister got his lesson in 2002 in Gujarat but genocide occurred in 2020 in Delhi too.”

Referring to slogans raised by some youths in a metro station in Delhi, he asked “Who are these people saying 'Goli maaro desh ke gaddaron ko' (Shoot the traitors)?”

Owaisi slammed the Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, for saying that he would adopting the 2010 model NPR in Bihar.

He pointed out that the NPR and NRC are in the realm of the union government and the state governments have no power or jurisdiction to meddle with the questionnaire prepared for the NPR and NRC and the states have to abide by the questionnaire.

