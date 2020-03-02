Delhi riot: 4 more bodies found in nalas

New Delhi: A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in riot-hit areas remained peaceful but tense on Sunday though there was movement of more people and vehicles on main roads amid heavy police deployment.

Four more bodies were traced from drains in Gokulpuri ans Shiv Vihar on the sixth day of the violence, taking the total death toll to 46. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has deputed a fact-finding team to investigate the cases of violence.

“The situation is under control and we did not receive any PCR calls of rioting in the last four days. There is adequate force deployed in all areas of northeast district. We are holding talks with locals and trying to rebuild confidence,” a senior police official told this newspaper.

No untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past three days, he said, adding police are urging residents to report about rumours directly to the authorities.

All the bodies recovered on Sunday were sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased are yet to be identified.

Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited some of the riot-hit areas, including Brahmapuri, and consoled the people disturbed by the worst violence in three decades in Delhi.

Even days after the violence, there was an eerie silence in the streets that once used to be teeming with people and hawkers.

In Shiv Vihar, among the worst hit areas, the lanes were deserted and almost all the houses were locked. In Mustafabad, people were wary of stepping out of their homes in narrow bylanes.